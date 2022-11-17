How do Vermont breweries manage their wastewater?
Vermont has the most breweries per capita. But the more beer they brew, the more they have to deal with their wastewater.
Brave Little State is Vermont Public's show that answers questions about Vermont that have been asked and voted on by you, our audience — because we want our journalism to be more inclusive, transparent and fun.
In this episode, Caleb Henderson of Winooski asks us this: "Breweries and cideries were in the news a few years ago for the wastewater. How are they mitigating their waste now? Has it improved?"
Reporter Howard Weiss-Tisman learns how breweries — and communities — are grappling with this issue in different ways. And in many respects, Vermont is ahead of the curve.
Our show is produced for the ear. We recommend listening to the audio on this page; for accessibility, find a written transcript here.
Credits
Howard Weiss-Tisman reported this episode. Angela Evancie produced it, with research and studio help from Mae Nagusky. Mix and sound design by Josh Crane, Mae Nagusky and Angela Evancie, with additional help from Myra Flynn. Ty Gibbons composed our theme music; other music by Blue Dot Sessions.
Special thanks to the crew at the Richmond wastewater plant, the Vermont Brewers Association and Lui Schmit.
Disclosure: A lot of the folks Howard talked to and mentioned in this episode either are or have been Vermont Public or BLS underwriters, including The Alchemist, Switchback, Citizen Cider and the Agency of Natural Resources, which houses the Department of Environmental Conservation. And Lawson’s Finest Liquids, which also brews a beer named after our show that helps support our station.
