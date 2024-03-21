5 Images
Photos: July 2024 flooding from remnants of Hurricane Beryl
route-12-worcester-montpelier-flooding-vermontpublic-hirschfield-20240711.jpg
Water covers Route 12 between Worcester and Montpelier on Thursday morning, July 11. (Peter Hirschfield / Vermont Public)
intervale-flooding-volunteers-vermontpublic-LeFrak-20240711.jpg
Intervale community farm manager Andy Jones and a farm employee haul crates to fill with vegetables. The farm had put a callout for volunteers to help harvest Thursday morning. (Mikaela Lefrak / Vermont Public)
stowe-road-washed-out-courtesy-john-connors-20240711.jpg
Intersection of Dewy Hill Road and Wood Toad in Stowe. (John Connors / Courtesy)
Plainfield-bridge-washout-courtesy-Patrick-Tibbetts-20240710
A washed-out bridge on Maxfield Road in Plainfield at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Patrick Tibbetts / Courtesy)
thunderstorms-addison-county-vermontpublic-reed-20240710.jpg
Severe thunderstorms as seen along Route 22A in Addison County on Wednesday evening. (Elodie Reed / Vermont Public )
