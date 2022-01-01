Sam Gale RosenNews Editor
Sam Gale Rosen previously worked at Vermont Public Radio as managing editor for Vermont Edition and as morning news editor. He joined the station in 2015 after working for six years at WBUR Boston as a producer for On Point.
Due to a technical issue, Sam's byline is not included for all of the content he produced with our organization. While some bylines have been manually added back in, the list does not reflect the breadth of Sam’s contributions to the station.
-
House Democrats are voting today to impeach President Donald Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection” for last Wednesday’s storming of the U.S....
-
The Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction has been working on creating comics that present complicated information in clear and accessible...
-
As the academic school year settles in, districts around the state are making decisions related to the so-called "Step III" phase of re-opening amid the...
-
A construction crew doing a home improvement project found something recently that has piqued the interest of archeologists in Burlington.
-
End-of-life discussions are never easy, but they are essential, especially now, when the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing some people to make difficult...
-
Students are returning to school this week across Vermont, mostly using hybrid models that combine remote and in-person instruction.
-
Across Vermont, students are returning to classrooms this week, though teachers and staff have been preparing for some time now. It's going to be an...
-
In 2017, 109 people in Vermont died of overdoses. A new report from the Health Department provides a deeper dive into demographics, what drugs were...
-
Last night Lieutenant Gov. David Zuckerman won the Democratic primary for governor, defeating three other candidates for the nomination. In the General...
-
How do you define love during a global crisis? Well, maybe it's how Vermont author Stephen Kiernan's character Brenda talks about the early days of her...