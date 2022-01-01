Sam Gale Rosen previously worked at Vermont Public Radio as managing editor for Vermont Edition and as morning news editor. He joined the station in 2015 after working for six years at WBUR Boston as a producer for On Point.

Due to a technical issue, Sam's byline is not included for all of the content he produced with our organization. While some bylines have been manually added back in, the list does not reflect the breadth of Sam’s contributions to the station.