Vermont Public Staff
rounders.jpg

Robert Resnik

Music Host (All The Traditions)

Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, Vermont Public's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that rewards the pinnacle of arts leadership in Vermont and is the recipient of the 2022 Margaret L Kannenstine Award for Arts Advocacy from the Vermont Council of the Arts.

