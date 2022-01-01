Robert ResnikMusic Host (All The Traditions)
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, Vermont Public's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that rewards the pinnacle of arts leadership in Vermont and is the recipient of the 2022 Margaret L Kannenstine Award for Arts Advocacy from the Vermont Council of the Arts.
-
Songs that you know by heart, and some that we've never played before, African drums, Basque fandangos, and Martin Carthy's missing guitar (which, thank…
-
We celebrate our 25th annual Father's Day show with a wild mix of daddy songs, a peek at some of the first live music shows to happen in Vermont in more…
-
Lots of new releases, Vermont's musical Patton family, those darn blackflies, and much much more !This program will air on Sunday June 13th from 7 - 10 pm.
-
Fadistas, the Georgia Sea Island Singers, Sam Cooke, and The Incredible String Band: Join us as we dance into June!This program will air on Sunday June…
-
We bid adieu to May with Latin vocalists, Vermont bluegrass, French vocalists, songs for Memorial Day, and, as always, much much more ! This program will…
-
Celebrating two big birthdays this week, Martin Carthy on Friday May 21st and Bob Dylan on Monday May 24th.Both will be 80 years old, and both have been…
-
As April sneaks up we stir up some real gospel, a bit of Vermont Celtique, and much more!This program will air on Sunday March 29th from 7 - 10 pmAs far…
-
Fun and funny music to help deal with the Current Corona Catastrophe...This program will air on Sunday, March 22nd from 7-10 p.m.As far as we know, all…
-
Lots to be thankful for, including maple sugar time and the beauties of early spring!This program will air on Sunday March 15th from 7 - 10 p.m.This…
-
Geese are honking and snowbanks dripping...we play some music for the advent of Daylight Savings Time and a sample of the unique and beautiful music of…