Mae Nagusky is working alongside the wonderful Brave Little State team, telling stories about Vermont and its people based on questions that have been asked and voted on by our audience. Mae is a junior at UVM, majoring in Film Studies and minoring in Reporting & Documentary Storytelling as well as Sociology. She's an active member of UVM's Community News Service and also led a staff of 38 students as the editor-in-chief of her high school newspaper, The Shakerite. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Mae now resides in Burlington.