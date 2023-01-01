Lia is a summer newsroom intern at Vermont Public covering news around the state and learning the ins and outs of audio reporting. This fall, she will be a senior at American University in Washington, D.C. where she majors in journalism and minors in education. She has previously interned with VTDigger and Voice of America and spent last semester abroad in Italy. Lia grew up in Vermont and ski instructs at Bolton Valley in the winters. She is excited to be back in her home state to cover local news and stories.