Eric K. Brooks is a native of Montpelier. In addition to studying voice at the Crane School of Music in Potsdam, NY, Eric holds bachelor’s degrees in both Business Administration and Music from Northern Vermont University. Eric has performed with many vocal and instrumental groups in Vermont and New England, including Melisma, the Oriana Singers, Burlington Choral Society, Vermont Symphony Orchestra Chorus, Vermont Opera Theatre, and Vermont Symphonic Winds. Eric is an original member of the Vermont-based professional A Cappella group Counterpoint, and he has previously been featured as a soloist with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and New York Choral Society. He makes his home in the hills of Waterbury, Vermont and is employed as a Financial Specialist at the Vermont Department of Public Safety.