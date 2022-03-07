Corey Wrigley

Corey joined the Vermont Public team in 2022, working in the Control Room as a Media Specialist. She has an Associates Degree in Hospitality Management from Champlain College and is currently enrolled to earn a second Associates Degree in Visual Arts, with a Digital Media Production Certificate, at CCV Campus in Winooski.

Corey has worked in the travel industry, banking and sales, and has an extensive background in customer service and management. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, running a personal podcast, photography, and going to local festivals or events to enjoy the local cuisine and vast outdoor landscape that Vermont has to offer. She recently adopted two Siamese twin sibling kittens: Chai Tea and Latte Espresso.