Vermont Public 2024 PMJA Entry: Investigative Reporting

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published February 27, 2024 at 9:45 AM EST
A collage of newspaper clippings regarding the Vermont Abanaki bands, with "Recognized" written across in white letters
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public
Recognized is a three-part series from Brave Little State.

Two Abenaki First Nations headquartered in Quebec contest the legitimacy of the groups that the state of Vermont recognizes as Abenaki tribes — a conflict that has its roots in disputed historical narratives.

That disputed history is partly why Vermont groups failed to gain federal recognition. But about a decade ago, Vermont lawmakers created a state recognition process of their own, and recognized four tribes: the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi, the Elnu Abenaki Tribe, the Koasek Traditional Band of the Koas Abenaki Nation and the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuck Abenaki Nation.

One theory, in particular, informed the state's consideration: that Abenaki peoples hid in Vermont, in part to avoid statewide eugenics policies. But recent evidence casts doubt on this narrative.

This is Chapter Two of a three-chapter series from Brave Little State. It represents two years of reporting, and is the first long-form, critical accounting of this controversy. It was published in the Brave Little State podcast feed on October 19th, 2023 and aired on the midday radio show Vermont Edition on November 1 and 2, 2023.

You can find a transcript for the full series here.

Brave Little State is Vermont Public's listener-powered show. We democratize our reporting process by answering questions about Vermont that have been submitted and voted on by our audience. We explore listener curiosity through documentary-style reporting and storytelling, leading to a sound-rich narrative podcast with a strong sense of place, community and public service.

Learn more about Brave Little State and explore our archive.
Vermont Public Staff
