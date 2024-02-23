Vermont Public 2024 PMJA Entry: Documentary

"Recognized" is a three-part series about Abenaki peoples and the ongoing dispute about who belongs to their communities. It represents more than two years of reporting, and is the first long-form, critical accounting of this controversy.

The series was published in the Brave Little State podcast feed on October 19th, 2023 and aired on the midday radio show Vermont Edition on November 1 and 2, 2023.

The excerpt we’re including with this submission includes parts of the first and third chapters of the series. It breaks down like this:



(0:00-13:49) The beginning of Chapter 1

(13:50-24:47) The end of Chapter 1

(24:48-40:49) The beginning of Chapter 3

(40:50-57:04) The end of Chapter 3

Brave Little State is Vermont Public's listener-powered podcast. We democratize our reporting process by answering questions about Vermont that have been submitted and voted on by our audience. We explore listener curiosity through documentary-style reporting and storytelling, leading to a sound-rich narrative podcast with a strong sense of place, community and public service.

Learn more about Brave Little State and explore our archive.