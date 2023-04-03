Audio snapshots of life in our region: Sonic IDs on Vermont Public

Hardware Store Moretown resident Johnny Summers giving a tour of his favorite hardware store. Listen • 0:30

What are Sonic IDs?

"They are sudden narratives or images — like photographs for radio.” That's how Jay Allison, founder of Transom.org, once described Sonic IDs .

We think it's an apt description. Running just 30 seconds long, Sonic IDs are shorter than most short stories. They're more like snapshots, gone just as suddenly as they appear.

These audio snapshots are portraits, poems, overheard conversations, anecdotes and other slices of life from communities around Vermont and other corners of our listening area.

Speaking of "corners" ... Vermont Public recently adopted this tagline: "Stories from every corner." But what does that mean? What does that look and sound and feel like?

Sonic IDs are one answer to these questions. They help us better reflect the identity of our region, and we also hope they help you, our audience, feel more connected to, and inspired by, this place.

Bats On a summer night near Milton, biologist Alyssa Bennett uses a device to hear echo-location from little brown bats. Listen • 0:30

Where can I find them?

We will be sprinkling Sonic IDs into our radio programming throughout the day. ( Click here for info about how to listen to Vermont Public .) There isn't a published schedule. This is intentional. Part of the joy of Sonic IDs is the experience of stumbling across them "in the wild."

They will typically occur during "interstitial time" — the hourly breaks and other little moments on the airwaves between blocks of programming. You're likely familiar with hearing promos, announcements and FCC-regulated station identification ("88.5 WVPA St. Johnsbury," etc.) during this time. None of that is going away; we're just spicing things up and adding Sonic IDs to the mix.

As we continue to grow our collection of Sonic IDs, you may eventually encounter Sonic IDs in our podcasts, newsletters and social media channels.

There are examples of Sonic IDs scattered across this page. Just to give you a taste.

White lightning Tom Banjo and his son, Ethan Azarian, singin’ about corn mash in Montpelier. Listen • 0:30

(The voice you hear narrating each of our Sonic IDs is Betty Smith, one of the founders of Vermont Public Radio more than 45 years ago. Betty is the best.)

Further background:

The Sonic ID project was first developed in the early 2000s. Jay Allison, Viki Merrick and others at WCAI, local NPR for the Cape and Islands in Massachusetts, were experimenting with "interstitial time" on the radio. They asked:

How could a radio station use this time more creatively? Could they actually use the "in-between" time to develop a sonic identity, to sound more like the communities they serve?

Now, more than 20 years later, there are thousands of Sonic IDs that drop into WCAI programming on a regular basis. Other stations around the country have experimented with this approach as well.

A big thanks to Viki for her consultation while developing this effort at Vermont Public.