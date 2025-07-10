Vermont Planned Parenthood health centers will lose millions under Trump law

Planned Parenthood health centers in the region stand to lose nearly half of the revenue they get from seeing patients under the sprawling tax and spending bill signed by President Donald Trump this month.

The law prevents Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid payments and federal grants for family planning and preventative health services for the next year, which account for about $2.3 million in revenue at Vermont health centers.

The provision was set to go into effect immediately, but has been temporarily blocked by a Massachusetts judge for 14 days.

Defunding Planned Parenthood is really an attempt to take away access to abortion in states where it is legal. Nicole Clegg, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England

“As this plays out in the court, we are keeping our doors open and Medicaid patients can continue to come to us for care,” Nicole Clegg, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, said during a press conference this week.

If the courts allow the law to go into effect, Planned Parenthood leaders say they might have to change the care available for patients covered by Medicaid — about a quarter of their patient population in Vermont. Their other option is to close health centers. Six locations have already closed across Vermont in recent years, in St. Johnsbury, Bennington, Hyde Park, Middlebury, Newport and St. Albans.

Lexi Krupp / Vermont Public Sen. Peter Welch visited a Burlington Planned Parenthood health center in June to discuss his concerns around the tax and spending bill.

She noted that more than 90% of the care provided at their health centers is not related to abortion care. Patients can get STI testing and treatment, birth control, vaccinations, cancer screening, menopause care and mental health services.

“Undermining Planned Parenthood's ability to provide care just goes in the wrong direction of trying to get people access to basic primary care,” Mike Fisher, the state’s health care advocate with Vermont Legal Aid, said in an interview last month.

The nonprofit is asking state leaders to help fill in the gap from the loss of Medicaid funds. Vermont lawmakers and the governor have set aside more than $100 million in anticipated revenue surpluses to make up for federal budget cuts. The administration has also said it would consider using $300 million in various reserve funds to backfill losses in federal revenue.

"This is certainly a discussion we're having with the Scott administration and our legislative leadership," said Jessica Barquist, with Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund.