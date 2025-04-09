Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont towns will lose millions in disaster preparedness funding in federal FEMA cuts

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published April 9, 2025 at 1:39 PM EDT
A man wearing a bright orange safety shirt walks while holding a phone next to floodwaters. In the background is a covered bridge
Charles Krupa
/
Associated Press
Jody Tanner, of the Vermont Agency of Transportation, talks with coworkers at a high water point of the Lamoille River in Cambridge on July 11, 2024.

Communities across Vermont that are trying to prepare for future floods have lost a key source of federal funding.

The Trump administration announced last week that it’s canceling a disaster preparedness program administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Stephanie Smith, the state Hazard Mitigation Officer, said Vermont will lose out on the $2 million it received annually from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities fund (BRIC).

She said the cancellation will also affect $2.7 million in funding that FEMA had awarded to about 40 projects in past years but had not yet been paid out.

“It’s definitely disappointing,” Smith said.

More from Vermont Public: Tracking changes to federal funds in Vermont under the Trump administration

Smith said her office is still working to determine whether it will backfill the federal cuts with state funding.

“We do have some state funding to do hazard mitigation activities where my hope is to fill that gap if we need to, but then that also means we can’t use that funding to do other work,” she said.

Over the past five years, FEMA’s so-called BRIC program has allocated about $200 million annually for hazard mitigation projects such as flood control, infrastructure improvements and streambank stabilization. Smith said most municipalities in Vermont have used the money to update local hazard mitigation plans and conduct scoping studies.

She said Vermont was poised to submit competitive grant applications that would have seen the state draw down even more money from the BRIC program this year.

“We had at least a few million dollars’ worth of infrastructure work that we were going to be applying for,” Smith said.

A spokesperson for FEMA said in a statement that the BRIC program “was yet another example of a wasteful and ineffective FEMA program.”
Tags
Local News Government & PoliticsLocal NewsClimate & EnvironmentFlooding in Vermont
Peter Hirschfeld
The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people’s house. I am your eyes and ears there. I keep a close eye on how legislation could affect your life; I also regularly speak to the people who write that legislation.
See stories by Peter Hirschfeld

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories