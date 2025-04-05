From the Barton village square to the South Royalton green, the sidewalks of downtown Brattleboro to the brick walkway of Church Street in Burlington, thousands of Vermonters rallied Saturday afternoon in opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies.

In Brattleboro a large crowd gathered in front of the Centre Congregational Church on Main Street to listen to U.S. Rep. Becca Balint speak.

“I know all too many folks are feeling paralyzed by the sheer number of things that are coming at us,” Balint said. “But we can’t let ourselves give in to paralysis because that’s what they’re counting on. That’s why it’s so exciting to see all you out here today.”

And she encouraged people to continue their activism beyond the rainy streets of Brattleboro, her hometown.

“It’s not enough just to show up online. It’s not even just to show up out here,” Balint said. “We have to use our voices in places that are uncomfortable. You can’t just talk to the people who agree with you. We have to show up and have uncomfortable conversations with our families, with our friends, with our community members. It is not about left or right, it is about our nation. It is about our Democracy.”

After Balint spoke the crowd headed north, toward the Brattleboro Common, where they gathered, and sang, and listened to other speakers.

From every corner of Vermont, thousands protest Trump

The events, called “Hands Off,” were organized separately as part of a decentralized effort by a variety of activist groups. The groups claimed to have 1,000 protests planned across the country.

In Orleans County, one of two counties in Vermont where voters cast more ballots for Trump than former Vice President Kamala Harris, dozens of residents gathered on a public green in downtown Barton.

“It’s a very red area,” said Westmore resident Joanna Burgess.

Burgess said the comparatively conservative politics of the region make public protests an even more important statement than in liberal bastions like Montpelier or Burlington.

“People are afraid to come out up here. People are afraid to speak out. They’re afraid to get yelled at,” she said. “So I think showing folks that there are other folks who not only are coming out, but want you to join them, is important.”

Peter Hirschfeld / Vermont Public Sherry Chevalley, of Newark, and Keith Ballek, of Sheffield, participate in protests against President Donald Trump in Barton on Saturday.

Sheffield resident Keith Ballek held a sign that read, “No kings in the Kingdom.”

“It shouldn’t be a monarchy in Washington, it should be a democracy. They’re running things like a king,” he said.

Ballek said he hopes widespread protests against the Trump administration – he’s particularly concerned about the recent arrests of university students detained for their political views – will shake his Kingdom neighbors out of the “fog.”

“I hope this is the beginning of something and I hope it just keeps growing and growing, because I know things are going to keep getting worse if we don’t stand up and say something,” Ballek said.

Peter Hirschfeld / Vermont Public Protesters gather in downtown Newport on Saturday to rally against President Donald Trump.

In the Orleans County seat, Newport City, about 75 protestors lining downtown’s Main Street cheered every time passersby honked in support.

Danville resident Susie Duckett said she thinks the Trump administration’s impact on government-funded health care and nutrition programs will be especially damaging to communities like Newport.

“This town is suffering so badly, the whole Northeast Kingdom,” she said.

Duckett said acts of protest can sometimes feel like “spitting in the wind.”

“But you have to show up,” she said. “And even though we feel powerless, we won’t always be powerless.”

Mike Dunn / Vermont Public Dozens of people gathered on the town green in South Royalton in protest of President Donald Trump on Saturday.

The left nationwide has struggled to find its footing in opposition to Trump’s second administration. But as former Vermont governor Madeleine Kunin looked out over a crowd of thousands who had braved the rain and chill to assemble on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier, she declared that the tide was turning.

“Something is happening in the last few days,” she said. “It’s almost spring — although you wouldn’t know it today.”

The statehouse lawn and nearby streets were crammed with protesters. Amy Peberdy and Kathy Chapman said they traveled from Corinth out of a sense of obligation. Peberdy did so in honor of her suffragette grandmother.

“I figure if she did what she did more than one hundred years ago, then I can step up,” she said. And Chapman, who held a rocketship-shaped placard that suggested billionaire SpaceX founder Elon Musk be deported to Mars, said it’s “just terrible what's happening in this country.”

“So I came out from my hill and came into town,” she said.

Speakers included many of the most prominent names in Democratic Vermont politics: U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, Attorney General Charity Clark, Treasurer Mike Pieciak, and state Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale.

But one Republican also spoke: Lt. Gov. John Rodgers. A former conservative Democrat, Rodgers returned to politics last year to break with his former party, join the GOP and knock out an incumbent lieutenant governor.

On Saturday, he said opposition to Trump’s administration shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

“I am calling on all Republicans to stand up,” he said. Rodgers also said he was “embarrassed” by Congressional Republicans for bowing to Trump, and he decried the “spineless” white-shoe law firms that have recently signed deals with the president to avoid executive orders that could hurt their business.

These lawyers, he said, were “another prime example of the lack of courage that has infected so many who should be standing up for the rights of Americans and the Constitution.”

Lola Duffort / Vermont Public A large crowd gathered on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier to protest President Donald Trump on Saturday.

While Vermont’s most important state and national politicians have featured prominently in the nascent Trump resistance, one figure has been notably absent: Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

Scott has never supported Trump, and voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris in November. But since Trump’s re-election, he has held off on forcefully criticizing the president.

Rodgers did not mention Scott in his speech. But as he stepped away from the podium, the crowd broke into a spontaneous chant.“Where’s Phil?” they shouted. “Where’s Phil?”

In Burlington, several hundred people gathered on Church Street, holding handmade signs that said, among others, “Save Ukraine,” and “Hands off Canada.”

Vermont Public social media specialist Catherine Hurley contributed to this report.