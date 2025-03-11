Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Ripton school’s recruitment efforts fall short, compounding worries about its future

Vermont Public | By Sabine Poux
Published March 11, 2025 at 5:44 PM EDT
A snow-covered school building stands against a blue sky.
Sabine Poux
/
Vermont Public
The Ripton Elementary School has historically been small. Next year, without its kindergarten-first grade class, its projected to have just 22 students.

The tiny Ripton Elementary School will be even tinier next year, after a last-ditch effort to keep its kindergarten and first grade class failed last week.

The Addison Central School District could not find the seven families it needed to fill out Ripton’s incoming K-1 class, which is projected to have just three students this upcoming school year. Wendy Baker, the ACSD superintendent, said five parents expressed interest in joining the Ripton school, but that only two families had children who were actually eligible.

Now, instead of going to Ripton, the school's three K-1 students will go to the larger Salisbury Community School, about 15 minutes away — leaving the school with just 22 second-through-fifth grade students next year.

“It’s small, right? Twenty-two kids in a school is small,” Baker said at a school board meeting Monday.

“My concern is, if we have a number of parents who are concerned about that, that may shift that dynamic in a different direction,” she said.

A blue and yellow flyer, which says "Ripton Elementary School Enrollment Opportunity," hangs on a bulletin board, surrounded by other flyers.
Sabine Poux
/
Vermont Public
Flyers like this one hanging at the Middlebury Agway were used during a push to find seven families to join the Ripton Elementary School. The effort didn't succeed, meaning the students in the K-1 class will be sent to a nearby school.

There is currently no district policy that would allow families to move schools over concerns about size, though the superintendent can consider requests for intra-district transfers on a case-by-case basis.

Baker did not say whether there were families requesting to move out of Ripton Elementary School because of its declining enrollment. But in a recent email, she asked families of Ripton students to let the district know in the next two weeks whether they were considering “changes that could impact enrollment further.”

Since both of Ripton’s remaining classes only just clear class size minimums, it would only take a few families pulling out to further trigger class shutdowns.

“It feels like, to me, this momentum toward a spiral, where the school becomes unviable,” said board member Jamie McCallum at the meeting. “And that is a really big deal."

Even if next year’s remaining classes stay intact, Baker warned that enrollment issues are expected to pop up again in future classes — the following 2026-2027 school year, for example, neither the kindergarten nor fifth grade class is expected to meet enrollment requirements, based on current projections.

Baker added that changes at the state level could impact the district. “Among many other changes, proposed state legislation currently includes class size minimums of fifteen,” she wrote in a recent email to parents, adding that those changes likely wouldn’t go into effect until the 2028-2029 school year.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is a reporter/producer with Brave Little State.
