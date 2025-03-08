Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

NPR's 'It's Been A Minute' and 'Wild Card' pair up in new Saturday morning show

Vermont Public Staff,
Mary Williams EngischKaren Anderson
Published March 8, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
It's Been A Minute host Brittany Luse and Wild Card host Rachel Martin.
NPR/Courtesy
It’s Been A Minute will join forces with Wild Card. This one-hour broadcast program combines explorations of cultural shifts and conversations with notable figures. Listen Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. on Vermont Public.

NPR's It’s Been A Minute will join forces with the podcast Wild Card in a new one-hour weekly broadcast Saturdays at 10 a.m. beginning March 8.

It's Been a Minute, launched in 2017, engages with journalists, actors, musicians, and listeners about news and pop culture to gain the kind of understanding that can only be reached through conversation. Hosted by Brittany Luse, it also features deep dives about the biggest news of the week.

Wild Card, launched in 2024 and hosted by Rachel Martin, is part interview, part existential game show and features surprising and intimate conversations with guests you thought you knew. During the show, guests answer questions by choosing at random from a deck of cards. Each card has a question that invites guests to share more about the experiences that have shaped them, the lessons they're still learning and the beliefs that guide them.

The combination of It's Been a Minute's deep-dives with Wild Card's unique interview format will add moments of levity and fun that listeners have said they’re craving right now.

Listen Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. on Vermont Public. We hope you'll tune in and let us know what you think!
Vermont Public Staff
Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
Karen Anderson
Karen is Vermont Public's Director of Radio Programming & Operations, serving Vermonters by overseeing the sound of Vermont Public's radio broadcast service. Karen has a long history with public radio, beginning in the early 2000's with the launch of the weekly classical music program, Sunday Bach. Karen's undergraduate degree is in Broadcast Journalism, and she has worked for public radio in Vermont and St. Louis, MO, in the areas of production, programming, traffic, operations and news. She has produced many projects for broadcast over the years, including the Vermont Public's live multi-platform coverage of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, and interviews with local newsmakers alongside former Morning Edition host Mitch Wertlieb. In 2021, Karen began working on a national collaboration with StoryCorps One Small Step, connecting Vermonters across the political divide one conversation at a time.
