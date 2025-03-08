NPR's 'It's Been A Minute' and 'Wild Card' pair up in new Saturday morning show

NPR's It’s Been A Minute will join forces with the podcast Wild Card in a new one-hour weekly broadcast Saturdays at 10 a.m. beginning March 8.

It's Been a Minute, launched in 2017, engages with journalists, actors, musicians, and listeners about news and pop culture to gain the kind of understanding that can only be reached through conversation. Hosted by Brittany Luse, it also features deep dives about the biggest news of the week.

Wild Card, launched in 2024 and hosted by Rachel Martin, is part interview, part existential game show and features surprising and intimate conversations with guests you thought you knew. During the show, guests answer questions by choosing at random from a deck of cards. Each card has a question that invites guests to share more about the experiences that have shaped them, the lessons they're still learning and the beliefs that guide them.

The combination of It's Been a Minute 's deep-dives with Wild Card 's unique interview format will add moments of levity and fun that listeners have said they’re craving right now.

Listen Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. on Vermont Public. We hope you'll tune in and let us know what you think!