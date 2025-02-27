Poultry farmers are changing their operations to guard against bird flu

Hannah Pearce recently decided to get rid of about 30 chickens she raises for eggs. The younger birds she plans to sell, and the older birds she’ll give away.

Pearce runs Hillside Farm in Albany with her dad, Bill. The farm is surrounded by woods. It borders a beaver pond, where wild ducks and geese often visit. Most of their business is raising chickens and turkeys on pasture for meat. They’ve always had egg-laying chickens, too — but not this year.

“They’re not enclosed so there’s more chances for wild birds to be interacting with them or their food,” Pearce said. “It seems like an unnecessary risk.”

It’s a risk because those wild birds could be carrying bird flu, which they could pass onto her animals.

“Theoretically, if any birds got sick on our farm, we would need to kill all the birds on our farm, which in the middle of the season is over 2000 birds,” she said.

Hannah Pearce / Courtesy The chickens raised for meat at Hillside Farm are contained under pens during the day, limiting their interaction with wild birds. The turkeys are usually out in the open.

For many farmers, the risk of bird flu is especially concerning right now — the virus has killed millions of birds, infected hundreds of dairy herds in the U.S. and devastated a host of wildlife in the past year. In Vermont, two backyard flocks tested positive earlier this winter, likely from exposure to wild birds. And some fear the virus could spread to dairy cows in the state.

“It's definitely much more serious this year than in the past,” said Bill Pearce, who started the business 15 years ago. “Our suppliers, everybody's extremely nervous about it.”

While the virus has been far less deadly in cows than in most birds, there’s a concern it’s spreading undetected in cattle and people.

In part, that's because of a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which tested 150 veterinarians in the U.S. and Canada who had interacted with presumably healthy cattle in September. It found a few had antibodies to the virus, meaning they had been infected without ever getting sick.

So far, bird flu hasn’t been detected in any cows or people in Vermont, or anywhere in the northeast.

Certainly, if I was living in a state that had multiple herds that have been infected, that to me would be very concerning and warrant a different approach. Dr. Mark Levine, Department of Health

And the state is actively looking for this virus. Earlier this year, Vermont started testing milk from every Grade A dairy farm in the state that’s sent for pasteurization. State agencies have also been testing viral samples of sick cattle and anyone who’s hospitalized with the flu.

No signs of bird flu have shown up there, either.

Because of that, Dr. Mark Levine, the head of the Vermont Department of Health, says it doesn’t make sense to do surveillance testing of farmworkers or vets right now.

“Certainly, if I was living in a state that had multiple herds that have been infected, that to me would be very concerning and warrant a different approach,” he said.

Flatlander Farm / Courtesy Keith Drinkwine, of Flatlander Farm in South Starksboro, is scaling back his meat bird operation this year and raising more egg-laying chickens, in part over bird flu concerns.

Until bird flu is detected on a dairy farm in Vermont, the biggest risk the virus poses is probably to commercial birds.

“That is something that I'm very worried about,” said Dr. Kaitlynn Levine, a veterinarian with the Agency of Agriculture.

“We tend to raise a lot of our birds outside, and the number one way that birds get this is by interacting with wild birds, especially wild waterfowl,” she said.

Keith Drinkwine of Flatlander Farm in South Starksboro says raising his birds on pasture feels like a gamble.

“We're hedging our bets for sure, but it’s definitely a roll of the dice,” he said.

He typically raises a few hundred chickens and geese for meat, but this year he’s scaling back his meat bird operation and raising more egg-laying chickens. Partly as a market response — the price of eggs is high. And because his birds are slaughtered and butchered on an outside farm.

“All of the uncertainty and the risk factor of transporting birds to another poultry farm for us and for them, just doesn't — it seems unnecessary this year,” he said.

Hannah Pearce / Courtesy The turkeys at Hillside Farm typically roam on an acre of grass behind an electric fence. A guard dog lives with them to deter coyotes and other predators.

At Hillside Farm in Albany, Hannah Pearce is still planning to raise plenty of meat birds — about 4,300 chickens and 300 turkeys, which they’ll process on the farm.

But they’re asking people who have backyard chickens or other birds not to visit. They’re adding more boot cleaning protocols for whenever anyone enters buildings with the youngest chicks.

And soon, Pearce will walk her dogs over to the beaver pond every day to chase away the geese. But ultimately, there’s only so much she can do to reduce risk of bird flu on the farm.

“We can’t choose to confine our birds to a barn and have it locked down, that’s not an option,” she said. “We're moving them onto fresh grass every single day."

