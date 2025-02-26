Balint calls GOP budget resolution a 'betrayal' of working class families

U.S. Rep. Becca Balint says a new House Republican budget plan is a betrayal of the needs of low and middle class families.

The bill passed the House Tuesday largely along party lines.

It allocates $4.5 trillion for tax cuts and it calls for a reduction of $2 trillion in program cuts over the next 10 years.

While the legislation doesn't include any details, GOP leaders say they want to extend Trump tax cuts enacted in 2017, which are set to expire.

And they are targeting Medicaid and several food assistance programs for significant reductions to help pay for the tax cuts.

Speaking on the House floor, Balint strongly opposed the bill.

"They have proposed a budget that gives massive, massive tax cuts to the wealthiest and corporations in this country," she said. "I'm thinking about the 150,000 Vermonters who are dependent on Medicaid."

As of October 2024, more than 72 million Americans were enrolled in Medicaid.

"They are attacking the very programs that working and middle class families rely on in this country," she said. "It is a betrayal."

Several moderate Republicans who voted for the bill say they could withdraw their future support if efforts are made to make major cuts to Medicaid.

