Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Balint calls GOP budget resolution a 'betrayal' of working class families

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published February 26, 2025 at 5:43 PM EST
A photo of a woman at a microphone
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades
/
Associated Press
Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., speaks during a news conference on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

U.S. Rep. Becca Balint says a new House Republican budget plan is a betrayal of the needs of low and middle class families.

The bill passed the House Tuesday largely along party lines.

It allocates $4.5 trillion for tax cuts and it calls for a reduction of $2 trillion in program cuts over the next 10 years.

While the legislation doesn't include any details, GOP leaders say they want to extend Trump tax cuts enacted in 2017, which are set to expire.

And they are targeting Medicaid and several food assistance programs for significant reductions to help pay for the tax cuts.

Speaking on the House floor, Balint strongly opposed the bill.

"They have proposed a budget that gives massive, massive tax cuts to the wealthiest and corporations in this country," she said. "I'm thinking about the 150,000 Vermonters who are dependent on Medicaid."

As of October 2024, more than 72 million Americans were enrolled in Medicaid.

"They are attacking the very programs that working and middle class families rely on in this country," she said. "It is a betrayal."

Several moderate Republicans who voted for the bill say they could withdraw their future support if efforts are made to make major cuts to Medicaid.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local NewsBecca BalintGovernment & Politics
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Latest Stories