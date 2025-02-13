University of Vermont earns designation as top-tier research institution

In the academic world, there’s a coveted status for colleges and universities denoting their investment in scientific research: being an R1 or “research 1” school. It’s a designation determined by the American Council on Education and the Carnegie Foundation every three years.

This week, the University of Vermont joined the list of “R1” institutions, for the first time in years. The change comes as the university has nearly doubled its spending on research in the past decade.

We really feel like it's a big deal for Vermont. Professor Kirk Dombrowski, vice president for research

The designation will help the university recruit faculty and attract top students, said Professor Kirk Dombrowski, vice president for research at the university.

“It’s the first thing we’re asked — at faculty recruitment interviews and things, one of the first things you’re always asked is, ‘Are you an R1 university?’” he said.

There are now 187 institutions designated as R1, including the University of New Hampshire, Dartmouth College and the University of Maine, and more than 40 have been added to the list since it was last updated in 2021.

The designation also opens up more funding opportunities for the university, according to Dombrowski.

“We really feel like it's a big deal for Vermont,” he said.

“Our ability to bring in more talent, our ability to bring in more research funding translates directly into our ability to grow the economy of Vermont.”

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.