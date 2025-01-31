How a home energy audit reveals the leaks driving up your heating bill

With residential heating accounting for 33% of all energy consumption in Vermont, weatherizing homes to improve their energy efficiency is key to the state cutting greenhouse gas emissions. It can also save people money: Weatherizing a home can reduce energy costs by 10-25% or more, depending on the space.

That work begins with an energy audit.

Steven Plichta/NETO Inc. Home in Hardwick

Home energy audits take approximately 3 hours and require access to all areas of a home. Tests performed during an energy audit can vary, but typically include a blower door test, an infrared thermal imaging scan and combustion testing on home heating systems.

Vermont Public A thermal camera shows air leakage around an attic hatch during a home energy audit

NETO, Inc., which serves Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, is one of five community action agencies around the state that do this type of work. The group performs energy audits and full-service energy-efficient retrofits to income-eligible residents as part of the state’s Weatherization Assistance Program.

Steven Plichta, senior auditor and special projects manager for NETO, has been conducting home energy audits for four years and has seen how impactful the work can be.

...being able to document and measure, how much of a difference we made in the home is very satisfying.

Vermont Public Energy Auditor Steven Plichta conducts tests on a home's heating system during a home energy audit

“These are good, hard-working people in Northern Vermont that need the help,” Plichta said. “I just get to do what’s best for the home and the client and the best way to stretch out the dollar. And knowing how much of a difference, being able to document and measure, how much of a difference we made in the home is very satisfying.”

According to NETO, on average, the program makes about $10,000 worth of improvements per home, installs about 1,500 square feet of insulation, and reduces drafts by about 40%.

For more information on Vermont’s Weatherization Assistance Program, visit dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/weatherization. Additional information on weatherization incentives can be found at efficiencyvermont.com.

