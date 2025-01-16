Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lawmakers want to exempt more Vermonters from taxation of Social Security benefits

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published January 16, 2025 at 5:29 PM EST
A Social Security card rests in between the pages of a 1040 tax form.
DNY59
/
iStockphoto
Vermont is one of nine states that taxes some Social Security benefits.

There's a bipartisan effort at the Statehouse to exempt more Vermonters from paying state income taxes on their Social Security benefits.

People with incomes under $50,000 and couples with incomes under $65,000 do not pay state taxes on their benefits right now — that's about half of Social Security recipients in Vermont.

More from Vermont Public: Does Vermont tax Social Security benefits? It's complicated

Wolcott Rep. Dan Noyes, a Democrat, said the income exemption levels need to be raised.

"You know, making sure they have the income to be able to provide for themselves, allow them to keep more of the Social Security to be able to live on," Noyes said.

Rep. Jim Harrison, a Republican from Chittenden, said many older Vermonters are under a lot of financial pressure, and that the current law could be out of date amid the shifting U.S. economy.

"When that was put in there several years back, 50,000 is not 50,000 anymore," Harrison said. "It might have been a good number. There is no CPI or inflationary index with that part of the tax law."

Because the tax raises roughly $75 million a year, Harrison said the plan would need to be phased in.

Vermont is one of nine states that taxes some Social Security benefits.

The House Committee on Ways and Means is set to review the bill.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local NewsSocial SecurityTaxesGovernment & PoliticsVermont Legislature
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Latest Stories