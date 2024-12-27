New Year’s Eve in Vermont: Events, music and fireworks across the state

As 2024 comes to an end, it’s time to start thinking about how you want to welcome 2025.

And towns across Vermont are ringing in the New Year with an array of events.

From music and dancing to fireworks and even a burning effigy, here’s some of what’s on deck for New Year’s Eve across Vermont.

Bennington

Noon Year’s Eve Party for Kids

Bennington Museum, Dec. 31 at 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Bring the whole family to ring in the new year at Bennington Museum. There’ll be music, party hats, a countdown and more. Admission is $5 per child.

More information



Bolton

Bolton Valley New Year’s Eve

Bolton Valley Resort, Dec. 31

Spend the latter half of your New Year’s Eve hitting the slopes at Bolton Valley until 7 p.m., then enjoy the torchlight parade and fireworks. Follow that up with a livestream of the Phish show at Madison Square Garden in the James Moore Tavern.

More information

Brandon

New Year’s Eve Party at the Brandon Inn

The Brandon Inn, Dec. 31 from 9:30 p.m. to midnight

There will be drinks, entertainment and dancing at the Brandon Inn for New Year’s Eve. Tickets are $25.

More information

Brattleboro

Last Night Brattleboro

Various venues in Brattleboro, Dec. 31

Brattleboro's "Last Night" celebration includes free ice skating, a disc golf tournament, a family contra dance and much more throughout the day. Cap it all off with the ball drop at Heart Rose Club at 8:30 p.m.

More information

Burlington

Highlight New Year’s Eve Festival

Various venues in downtown Burlington, Dec. 31

The city's "Highlight" event will feature circus performances, live music, and fireworks. The event will also feature a now-annual tradition: burning a wooden sculpture of Champ at the waterfront. The Champ effigy will be burned in Burlington's Waterfront Park after the 8 p.m. fireworks show. Universal tickets to all events are $18.

More information

Noon Year’s Eve

Fletcher Free Library, Dec. 31 from noon to 1 p.m.

Take the family to Burlington’s Fletcher Free Library to ring in the new year with a singalong, live music and countdown.

More information

Londonderry

New Year’s Eve Band and Fireworks

Magic Mountain Ski Area, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

For a $20 cover charge, enjoy a performance by the band Granite. At midnight, ring in the new year with a fireworks show.

More information



Ludlow

New Year’s Eve Celebration and Fireworks

Okemo Mountain Resort Jackson Gore Courtyard, Dec. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Live Music on the Toyota Music Den will be followed by a fireworks show at 8 p.m.

More information

East Burke

New Year’s Eve at Burke

Burke Mountain Resort, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to midnight

Enjoy live music and dance into the new year at the Burke Mountain Hotel ballroom. The cover charge for the event is $15. It's free for season pass-holders.

More information

Jay

New Year’s Eve Festivities at Jay Peak

Jay Peak Resort, 7 p.m. to midnight

Starting at 7 p.m., look to the Tramside skies for a fireworks display. Then finish out the night at the Foeger Ballroom with Zach Nugent’s Dead Set.

More information

Jeffersonville

New Year’s Eve at Smugglers’ Notch

Smugglers’ Notch, Dec. 31 from 3:30 p.m. to midnight

There’s a full array of activities planned at Smugglers’ Notch for New Year’s, including glow tubing, a friendly pirate party and adult karaoke in the Bootleggers’ Lounge until midnight.

More information

Killington

New Year’s Eve Celebration and Fireworks

Killington Resort K-1 Base Lodge, music and activities starting at 2:30 p.m.

Head to Killington Resort on New Year’s Eve for a full slate of performances and activities including mask making, a groomer parade and fireworks. After the evening festivities, the Wobbly Barn will host performances by Krishna Guthrie Band and Sean Patrick and the Alibis for those 21 and up.

More information

Middlebury

New Year’s Eve Fireworks and Free Skating

Memorial Sports Center, Dec. 31, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Start your evening at the Middlebury Recreation Field for fireworks, then head to the Memorial Sports Center for free ice skating until 8:30 p.m.

More information

New Year’s Eve with Joe’s Big Band

Town Hall Theater, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

Enjoy a 17-piece jazz ensemble performance for the new year. Tickets are $40 and include a champagne toast for adults. Arrive 30 minutes before the performance for a swing dance lesson.

More information

Count Down to Noon Year Party

Ilsley Public Library Community Room, Dec. 31 from 10:15 a.m. to noon

For area families not planning to stay up until midnight, Ilsley Public Library is celebrating noon year with crafts, storytime, balloons and more.

More information

Montpelier

The Beat Goes On New Year’s Eve Celebration

Lost Nation Theater, Dec. 31 starting at 12:30 p.m.

Shidaa Projects and Lost Nation Theater are bringing drumming, music and dancing to Montpelier for New Year’s Eve. There will be two drumming workshops starting at 12:30 p.m., followed by a special Shidaa Dance and Drum Troupe performance at 4 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $15.

More information

Central Vermont Runners’ Annual New Year’s Eve 5k

Onion River Outdoors, Dec. 31 starting at 1 p.m.

Get your heart pumping ahead of the new year with a 5k through downtown Montpelier. Race day registration is $20 for adults and $15 for children. Pre-register online by Dec. 28 for a $5 discount.

More information

Dave Keller Band New Year’s Eve Dance Party

Bent Nails Bistro, Dec. 31, 7-9 p.m.

Musician Dave Keller and his band will play their soul and blues tunes at this ticketed ($25) event at downtown Montpelier’s Bent Nails Bistro. The Dave Keller Band is followed by a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring The Nailers that goes until midnight.

More information

North Hero

Casino Night New Year’s Eve Party

North Hero House Inn and Restaurant, Dec. 31 from 4-9 p.m.

In this fundraiser benefiting Grand Isle Rescue, put down $20 for $100 worth of chips for casino games like Texas Hold ‘Em and Blackjack. There’ll be light snacks and a full bar.

More information

Norwich

New Year’s at Noon

Montshire Museum of Science, Dec. 31 from 9:30 a.m. to noon

Ring in the New Year at a reasonable hour at this family-friendly event. There’ll be hourly countdowns and activities, and tickets are $11 for museum members and $15 for non-members.

More information

St. Johnsbury

First Night North

St. Johnsbury, Dec. 31 from 3 p.m. to midnight

A dozen venues in St. Johnsbury will host around 70 live shows — from music to dance to comedy — during this family-friendly celebration of the arts. Adult tickets are $30, with discounts for students. Preschoolers get in free.

More information

South Burlington

Start Making Sense

Higher Ground Ballroom, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

Looking for a New Year’s Eve show where you can be sure to burn down the house (musically, of course)? Well, this must be the place: Head to Higher Ground in South Burlington for a performance by the Talking Heads tribute band Start Making Sense. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 on the day of the show.

More information

New Queers Eve

Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

Celebrate the new year with drag and burlesque performances hosted by drag entertainer Emoji Nightmare. There’ll be music by GAYBAR and a midnight toast. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 day-of.

More information

Toast to Tomorrow New Years Eve Bar Crawl

Burlington International Airport, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to midnight

Join a bar crawl starting in South Burlington and ring in the new year at a variety of watering holes. Tickets are $5.

More information

Stratton

New Year’s Eve Fireworks at Stratton Mountain Resort

Stratton Mountain Resort, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

Head over to Stratton Mountain on New Year’s Eve and enjoy a 30-minute fireworks show over the southern Greens.

More information

Stowe

Annual New Year’s Eve Celebration at Stowe Mountain Resort

Spruce Peak Village at Stowe Mountain Resort, Dec. 31

Enjoy an ice skating performance, hot cocoa and fireworks at Stowe Mountain Resort this new year.

More information

Tunbridge

New Year’s Eve Shindig

Tunbridge Town Hall, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

Ring in the New Year at this special New Year’s Eve Shindig in Tunbridge. This “high energy blues dance party” is BYOB (and food) and tickets are $25.

More information

Vergennes

New Year’s Eve Party at the Vergennes Eagles Club

Vergennes Eagles Club, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

At this fundraiser for Vergennes Union Elementary School, DJ Tony Lamoureux will be spinning tunes and there’ll be light snacks and a cash bar. This celebration is $15 per person at the door.

More information

Virtual

All Brains Belong Virtual New Year's Eve Celebration

Zoom, Dec. 31 from 5-7:45 p.m.

Celebrate the new year virtually with a slate of activities and musical performances, as well as a virtual raffle.

More information

Warren

New Year’s Eve at Sugarbush Resort

Sugarbush Resort, Dec. 31 from 1 p.m. to midnight

Hang out at Sugarbush Resort on New Year’s Eve for a full schedule of activities including a magician, fireworks and snowshoe tour, and a New Year’s Eve parties for both adults and little ones.

More information

West Dover

New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade and Fireworks at Mount Snow

Mount Snow Base Area, Dec. 31, starting at 6 p.m.

Watch a torchlight parade as it moves down the mountain, then enjoy a fireworks display immediately after. Continue the night with a performance by the band Neon Wave.

More information

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.