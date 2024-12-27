Franklin County flock tests positive for bird flu

A flock of quail, guinea fowl, ducks and chickens tested positive for bird flu in Franklin County last week, according to Vermont's Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (AAFM).

The owners of the flock notified state officials on Dec. 18, after one of their birds died suddenly and others became sick.

State officials tested the birds the next day, and a laboratory in Iowa later confirmed the birds had contracted highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as H5N1 bird flu.

It's the fourth instance of avian flu in a domestic flock in Vermont since spring 2022.

"The recent cases are sort of tied to the migratory bird population moving around," said Scott Waterman, a spokesperson for AAFM.

Importantly, Waterman said, lab testing also confirmed that this latest set of cases are not tied to the flu strain currently impacting dairy herds in other states.

However, the agency is urging people who own poultry and cattle to take precautions to limit their animals' contact with wild birds.

"That's where the wild bird-HPAI crossover happens, is when your domestic poultry start to interact with the wild bird population," Waterman said.

He said domestic birds can catch the virus if they congregate with wild birds at a pond or if they have contact with the feces of wild birds.

Waterman said people can limit their animals' risk of contracting the virus by cleaning coops regularly, fencing poultry in and taking care to quarantine cattle and birds that arrive from another farm.

It's also important, he said, to wash and sterilize boots and clothing that's come into contact with other animals.

Bird flu is deadly for most domestic poultry, and much of the Franklin County flock died from the disease. AAFM worked with the owners to euthanize the remaining birds.

The Vermont Department of Health is monitoring people who had close contact with the infected birds. At this time, no humans have tested positive for the disease in Vermont or in New England.

The Health Department said the risk of a human contracting bird flu in Vermont is low, but officials still advise wearing personal protective equipment if you work with bird or cattle feces, litter or raw milk.

You can find more information about bird flu in humans on the Health Department's website.

