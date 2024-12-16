Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Gov. Phil Scott tests positive for COVID-19, cancels public appearances

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published December 16, 2024 at 5:25 PM EST
A man in a dark suit and blue plaid tie speaks into two microphones attached to a podium, which isn't pictured.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Gov. Phil Scott speaks during a press conference at his office in Montpelier on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Gov. Phil Scott has canceled public appearances early this week as he recovers from COVID-19.

A press release issued Monday says Scott tested positive for the virus late last week, and is able to work remotely with mild symptoms.

Scott and members of his cabinet were scheduled to participate in a special day-long tour of Orange County on Tuesday to discuss health care, affordable housing, and workplace issues.

The events will still take place as the governor recovers.

Scott appeared remotely on Vermont Edition on Monday to discuss property taxes and other topics related to the upcoming legislative session.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
Latest Stories