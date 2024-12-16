Gov. Phil Scott tests positive for COVID-19, cancels public appearances

Gov. Phil Scott has canceled public appearances early this week as he recovers from COVID-19.

A press release issued Monday says Scott tested positive for the virus late last week, and is able to work remotely with mild symptoms.

Scott and members of his cabinet were scheduled to participate in a special day-long tour of Orange County on Tuesday to discuss health care, affordable housing, and workplace issues.

The events will still take place as the governor recovers.

Scott appeared remotely on Vermont Edition on Monday to discuss property taxes and other topics related to the upcoming legislative session.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.