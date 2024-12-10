The Vermont Human Rights Commission is turning away cases due to a lack of capacity

The Vermont Human Rights Commission is asking lawmakers and the governor to nearly double its annual budget.

The commission was created by the Legislature in 1987 to enforce the state’s Fair Housing and Public Accommodations Act. It also handles allegations of workplace discrimination in state government.

But Big Hartman, executive director of the Human Rights Commission, said a lack of investigative capacity at the agency means it can’t keep pace with rising demand for its services.

“All too often lately, we must make the impossible decision to decline new cases for investigation, simply because we are beyond capacity,” Hartman said during a press conference Tuesday.

If we continue to let things languish, it will be a continued insult to ourselves and our ability to claim that we have a state that provides access to justice for all of its citizens. Matthew Shagam, Vermont Legal Aid

Hartman said the commission needs three new staff investigators, one paralegal, one intake specialist and one communications director in order to fulfill its statutory duty to enforce antidiscrimination laws.

They said the housing shortage in Vermont has led to a surge in discrimination claims from renters.

“We must expand our resources to ensure that everyone who has experienced housing discrimination can access our services,” Hartman said.

Big Hartman / Courtesy Big Hartman is executive director of the Vermont Human Rights Commission.

They said the commission has also seen an uptick in the number of discrimination complaints filed by students with disabilities, students of color and LGBTQ+ students.

“Based on the trends I’m seeing, I’m very concerned that the discrimination and harassment investigations involving Vermont students are likely to increase both in seriousness and in quantity,” they said.

Matthew Shagam, a staff attorney at Vermont Legal Aid, said the Human Rights Commission is often the only avenue for legal recourse for people who experience workplace or housing discrimination.

“Appropriately funded, Vermonters are in great hands,” Shagam said. “If we continue to let things languish, it will be a continued insult to ourselves and our ability to claim that we have a state that provides access to justice for all of its citizens when their rights are curtailed, infringed, denied.”

The commission’s budget for the current fiscal year is a little over $1 million. Hartman said funding the requested positions will cost an additional $887,000 annually.

Gov. Phil Scott will unveil his fiscal year 2026 budget proposal in January 2025.

