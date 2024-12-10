Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Flood watch issued for most of Vermont for Wednesday and Thursday

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch,
Peter Hirschfeld
Published December 11, 2024 at 1:25 PM EST
Ice droplets melt on the end of evergreen tree needles
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
A combination of rain and melting snow has led forecasters to issue a flood watch for nearly all of Vermont this week.

State officials have downgraded the flood risk to communities across Vermont today after the National Weather Service revised forecasted rainfall totals for the region.

All counties in Vermont except Grand Isle remain under a flood watch through 7 a.m. Thursday. But Eric Forand, director of Vermont Emergency Management, said the NWS delivered a briefing late Wednesday morning in which they downgraded potential rainfall totals.

Forand said meteorologists also say they’re expecting far less snowpack to melt as a result of the precipitation.
“So this will reduce the amount of water that mixes in with the rain to create any potential flooding through the rivers,” he said. “And the rain will change back to snow midnight tonight, about the same time the rivers will crest.”

Two rivers — the Otter Creek in Rutland and the Walloomsac in Bennington — are still forecast to reach moderate flood stage today or tomorrow. The Mad River in Moretown, and the Winooski in Waterbury and Essex Junction, are forecast to hit minor flood stages. The Lamoille River in Johnson and the Connecticut River in Wells were previously forecast to hit minor flood stage as well, but Forand said they’ve been removed from the watch list after the latest briefing from NWS.

VEM has opened its “enhanced operations center,” according to Forand, and is coordinating with the Agency of Human Services, Agency of Transportation and the National Guard to mobilize flood-response resources if needed.

Forand said 13 municipal and three state search and rescue teams are on standby “and ready to respond as necessary.

Eric Myskowski, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Burlington, said Tuesday that locations across parts of eastern Vermont could be at particular flood risk. Those areas will see the heaviest rainfall and they also have a sizeable snow pack that could melt and add to the rivers.

Myskowski said other rivers are forecast to reach "minor" flood stage before the rain event is over Thursday morning.

None are expected to go as high as the historic floods of 2023 and 2024.

The National Weather Service reminds motorists not to drive through flooded areas.

Key resources:

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message.

Updated: December 11, 2024 at 1:26 PM EST
This article was updated with the latest information at 1:25 p.m.
Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
Peter Hirschfeld
The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people's house. I am your eyes and ears there. I keep a close eye on how legislation could affect your life; I also regularly speak to the people who write that legislation.
