Federal government announces plan to sell its downtown Montpelier building

The federal government has announced it will sell its flood-damaged building in downtown Montpelier.

City officials think that could present a strong opportunity to revitalize Montpelier's business district.

The three-story federal building — located in the heart of the city — previously housed a post office and spaces for a handful of federal agencies, like the IRS.

Bob Kinzel / Vermont Public Before it was damaged by flooding in 2023, the Montpelier Federal Building housed a post office and included space for federal agencies like the IRS.

But the building wasn't restored after facing severe damage during the 2023 summer floods.

Montpelier Mayor Jack McCullough said creating new housing units would be a top priority for the property.

"Our housing needs are so extreme that we certainly can't overlook that as a possibility," McCullough said.

He also said he wouldn't mind if the white brick and concrete building was replaced altogether.

"That building has never aesthetically fit into downtown," he said. "You know, it's kind of an eyesore, and so if that means that this creates an opportunity to build something that's more in keeping with the character of the neighborhood, that's also potentially a good thing."

The General Services Administration said it could take many months to finalize the building's sale.

Sen. Bernie Sanders denounced the decision, saying it was made without any consultation with the state's congressional delegation.

“This decision to shutter the federal building in Montpelier is nothing short of outrageous,” Sanders said. “Instead of quickly fixing this critical community institution, GSA is abandoning Vermonters who still require access to the services that this building provided."

Sanders said the federal government must quickly "convey the property at no cost for the public benefit."

More from Vermont Public: Downtown Montpelier has a post office again, 15 months after flood

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.