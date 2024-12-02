Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Sen. Welch disagrees with Biden's choice to pardon son Hunter

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published December 2, 2024 at 4:12 PM EST
A man wearing a suit and tie sits at a table and gestures toward a figure in the foreground
Susan Walsh
/
Associated Press
Sen. Peter Welch, pictured here during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 31, says he disagrees with President Biden's choice to pardon his son Hunter. Welch says it could impact the public's trust in the judicial system.

U.S. Sen. Peter Welch says President Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter of gun and tax convictions undermines public confidence in the country's judicial system.

The president's announcement over the weekend came as a surprise because he had said on previous occasions that he wouldn't take this step.

But Biden wrote that he changed his mind because he felt his son had been "selectively and unfairly prosecuted."

Welch says the president made the wrong decision.

"It's really essential to the well being of all of us in our democracy that we have confidence in our law enforcement and that we have confidence in our judicial system," Welch said, "and Hunter Biden wouldn't be getting this pardon except that he's the son of the president."  

Welch says he's also concerned that the pardon will make it easier for President-elect Trump to pardon people convicted of attacking the Capitol Building in January 2021.

