Sen. Welch disagrees with Biden's choice to pardon son Hunter

U.S. Sen. Peter Welch says President Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter of gun and tax convictions undermines public confidence in the country's judicial system.

The president's announcement over the weekend came as a surprise because he had said on previous occasions that he wouldn't take this step.

But Biden wrote that he changed his mind because he felt his son had been "selectively and unfairly prosecuted."

Welch says the president made the wrong decision.

"It's really essential to the well being of all of us in our democracy that we have confidence in our law enforcement and that we have confidence in our judicial system," Welch said, "and Hunter Biden wouldn't be getting this pardon except that he's the son of the president."

Welch says he's also concerned that the pardon will make it easier for President-elect Trump to pardon people convicted of attacking the Capitol Building in January 2021.

