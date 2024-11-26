Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont's Thanksgiving forecast: Snow possible, travelers should plan ahead

Vermont Public | By Elodie Reed
Published November 26, 2024 at 3:09 PM EST
Mount Mansfield's forehead on Tuesday morning. Meteorologists say a Nor'easter could hit Vermont on Thursday, with snow at higher elevations and rain in the valleys particularly in southern areas.

This story is no longer being updated. See the latest on the Thanksgiving forecast here.

Below-freezing temperatures and rain combined for some dicey road conditions earlier Tuesday. This morning, Vermont State Police reported multiple crashes due to black ice on Interstate 89 near Exit 8 in Montpelier.

The highway closed for several hours, and has since been reopened. Air and pavement temperatures are above freezing now.

But meteorologists say Vermonters should at least prepare for — if not expect — more rain and snow during this Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, particularly in southern areas.

The Eye on the Sky forecast from the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium notes a Nor’easter is forming over the mid-Atlantic, but that "confidence is abnormally low this far out on the exact track on this storm."

National Weather Service Burlington meteorologist Rebecca Duell says this lack of consensus is due to different models showing different outcomes.

Some of the models are showing kind of a swing and a miss for us with very little impacts," she says. "And there's other models that are showing a pretty decent snowstorm for southern Vermont."

Duell says NWS Burlington is taking a "middle of the road" approach, and cautioning drivers to plan ahead. Especially since it could be the first significant snowfall season, when people are out of practice traveling in poor conditions, and maybe don't have snow tires yet.

"We're really encouraging people to take it slow if they have any travel, especially in southern Vermont, maybe try and do that on Wednesday rather than Thursday," she says.

Duell adds that this potential precipitation will likely be rain in the valleys and several inches of snow at higher elevations.

Elodie Reed
Elodie is a reporter and producer for Vermont Public. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, and she's freelanced for The Atlantic, the Christian Science Monitor, the Berkshire Eagle and the Bennington Banner. In 2019, she earned her MFA in creative nonfiction writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
