Cutout images of polling places surrounding text, "Vermont Public Election 2024"
Election 2024
Stay with Vermont Public for complete results and live coverage of the 2024 presidential, statewide and legislative races.

Democracy, bake sales and dancing: Scenes from the 2024 election in Vermont

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published November 8, 2024 at 11:26 AM EST
Voters stand inside striped red, white and blue voting booths
Nina Keck
/
Vermont Public
Voters mark their ballots in Pittsford on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Vermonters across the state showed up to polling places on Tuesday to cast their ballots in national and statewide races.

Here are some scenes from Election Day and the night that followed as results rolled in.

A man in a baseball hat and blue sweatshirt holds his ballot and talks with a pollworker, wearing a plaid shirt, who checks him off a list. There are voting booths in the background, and the pair are talking in a municipal hallway.
Lexi Krupp
/
Vermont Public
First-time voter Robert McCulloch, 49, from West Berlin said he wanted to vote this election because of the economy. "We need someone in office who knows what they're doing," he said. "My son is here — this election is probably going to define our future in a very big way, and I wanted him to see that." McCulloch speaks here with Justice of the Peace Joey Connor at the Berlin town offices.
Woman in apron stands behind counter of pastries.
Sabine Poux
/
Vermont Public
Jenny Bates set up a bake sale at Burnham Hall, a polling location in Lincoln. It’s a fundraiser for the town library. There’s even a basket with “I.O.U.” forms on the counter, for hungry voters without cash on hand.
woman holds an "I voted" sticker
Sabine Poux
/
Vermont Public
Sharon Kotei, 19, is a first-time voter who attends Middlebury College. Kotei's professor gave her a ride to the Middlebury Recreation Center, her polling location.
A man sits at a table with a tablet system set up. He wears headphones and uses a button pad. A blonde woman sits nearby, speaking to him.
Nina Keck
/
Vermont Public
Joshua Tabor votes in Rutland City with help from the Omniballot accessible voting system. Rutland City Clerk Tracy Kapusta helped him learn how to use it for the first time.
A man in a brown sweater holds a pencil, and has a binder filled with paper open in front of him. To his left are stickers that say "future voter" and "I voted."
Howard Weiss-Tisman
/
Vermont Public
Melvin Twitchell, Londonderry justice of the peace, staffs the town's polling place.
A man walks past several voting booths that bear an American flag and the word "VOTE"
Lexi Krupp
/
Vermont Public
Gov. Phil Scott walks through his polling place in Berlin. Scott cast his presidential vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.
A woman holds a stack of papers as a man to her left hands over another sheet of paper. A hand is seen filling out a form in one corner.
Raquel C. Zaldívar
/
New England News Collaborative
Townshend Town Clerk Ellenka Wilson, right, speaks to a voter at the Townshend Town Hall polling place. Wilson said it was very busy, probably near a record turnout. The town held an election night square dance in the same building as the polling place.
Two women, with their arms interlinked at the elbow smile and dance. A band is playing in the background.
Raquel C. Zaldívar
/
New England News Collaborative
Dina Rudick, center, dances with Sophia Craig, left, during the election night square dance in Townshend.
A college student center like room filled with students in casual clothes with notebooks and water bottles.
Lexi Krupp
/
Vermont Public
A watch party packed the student center at Middlebury College on Tuesday night. Students cheered when Illinois was called for Harris.
A person stands in a dark room looking down at their phone. They are wearing a camo hat with orange text on it.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
Alex Rucker wore a camo-printed Harris-Walz hat to the Vermont Democratic Party's election night event on Tuesday.
Through a glass window, people sit in rows of chairs in front of a television showing CNN's election night coverage.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Attendees of Phil Scott's election night party at the Associated General Contractors garage in Montpelier watch the U.S. presidential race results. The Associated Press called the race for former President Donald Trump early Wednesday.
A crowd of people look off to the left and clap.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
Attendees of the Vermont Democratic Party election night 2024 celebration cheer for Sen. Bernie Sanders — including his wife, Jane Sanders, and Margaret Cheney, Sen. Peter Welch's wife.
People are gathered around a small table, talking and laughing, inside a garage decorated with construction materials and signs.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Attendees visit at Gov. Phil Scott's election night party at the Associated General Contractors garage in Montpelier.

Photos by Nina Keck, Sabine Poux, Lexi Krupp, Sophie Stephens, Zoe McDonald, Howard Weiss-Tisman and Raquel C. Zaldívar.

Vermont Public Staff
