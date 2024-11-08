Democracy, bake sales and dancing: Scenes from the 2024 election in Vermont

Vermonters across the state showed up to polling places on Tuesday to cast their ballots in national and statewide races.

Here are some scenes from Election Day and the night that followed as results rolled in.

Lexi Krupp / Vermont Public First-time voter Robert McCulloch, 49, from West Berlin said he wanted to vote this election because of the economy. "We need someone in office who knows what they're doing," he said. "My son is here — this election is probably going to define our future in a very big way, and I wanted him to see that." McCulloch speaks here with Justice of the Peace Joey Connor at the Berlin town offices.

Sabine Poux / Vermont Public Jenny Bates set up a bake sale at Burnham Hall, a polling location in Lincoln. It’s a fundraiser for the town library. There’s even a basket with “I.O.U.” forms on the counter, for hungry voters without cash on hand.

Sabine Poux / Vermont Public Sharon Kotei, 19, is a first-time voter who attends Middlebury College. Kotei's professor gave her a ride to the Middlebury Recreation Center, her polling location.

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Joshua Tabor votes in Rutland City with help from the Omniballot accessible voting system. Rutland City Clerk Tracy Kapusta helped him learn how to use it for the first time.

Howard Weiss-Tisman / Vermont Public Melvin Twitchell, Londonderry justice of the peace, staffs the town's polling place.

Lexi Krupp / Vermont Public Gov. Phil Scott walks through his polling place in Berlin. Scott cast his presidential vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Raquel C. Zaldívar / New England News Collaborative Townshend Town Clerk Ellenka Wilson, right, speaks to a voter at the Townshend Town Hall polling place. Wilson said it was very busy, probably near a record turnout. The town held an election night square dance in the same building as the polling place.

Raquel C. Zaldívar / New England News Collaborative Dina Rudick, center, dances with Sophia Craig, left, during the election night square dance in Townshend.

Lexi Krupp / Vermont Public A watch party packed the student center at Middlebury College on Tuesday night. Students cheered when Illinois was called for Harris.

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public Alex Rucker wore a camo-printed Harris-Walz hat to the Vermont Democratic Party's election night event on Tuesday.

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public Attendees of Phil Scott's election night party at the Associated General Contractors garage in Montpelier watch the U.S. presidential race results. The Associated Press called the race for former President Donald Trump early Wednesday.

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public Attendees of the Vermont Democratic Party election night 2024 celebration cheer for Sen. Bernie Sanders — including his wife, Jane Sanders, and Margaret Cheney, Sen. Peter Welch's wife.

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public Attendees visit at Gov. Phil Scott's election night party at the Associated General Contractors garage in Montpelier.

Photos by Nina Keck, Sabine Poux, Lexi Krupp, Sophie Stephens, Zoe McDonald, Howard Weiss-Tisman and Raquel C. Zaldívar.

