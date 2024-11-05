Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Stay with Vermont Public for complete results and live coverage of the 2024 presidential, statewide and legislative races.

Vermont general election 2024: Live results

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:23 AM EST
Graphic with text, "Vermont Public: Election 2024 results."

Find statewide results for the presidential election, Vermont's gubernatorial and lieutenant governor races, plus the contests for U.S. House, U.S. Senate, state auditor, attorney general and contested Vermont House and Senate districts.

Vermont Public has 2024 Vermont general election results from the Associated Press. Jump to:

More:

Note: Only contested races are included in the results below. The state's unofficial primary results for all 180 legislative seats, plus all statewide offices, will be available at electionresults.vermont.gov.

Statewide races results

Vermont Senate results

Vermont House results

