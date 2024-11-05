Stay with Vermont Public for complete results and live coverage of the 2024 presidential, statewide and legislative races.
Vermont general election 2024: Live results
Find statewide results for the presidential election, Vermont's gubernatorial and lieutenant governor races, plus the contests for U.S. House, U.S. Senate, state auditor, attorney general and contested Vermont House and Senate districts.
Vermont Public has 2024 Vermont general election results from the Associated Press. Jump to:
More:
- Get the latest Vermont updates on Vermont Public's 2024 election liveblog.
- What to watch for on election night, from NPR.
- Follow us on Instagram @vermontpublic.
Note: Only contested races are included in the results below. The state's unofficial primary results for all 180 legislative seats, plus all statewide offices, will be available at electionresults.vermont.gov.
Statewide races results
Follow Vermont Public's election night liveblog.
Vermont Senate results
Follow Vermont Public's election night liveblog.
Vermont House results
Follow Vermont Public's election night liveblog.