Esther Charlestin, Democratic candidate for governor, says Scott 'has been asleep at the wheel'

With less than two weeks until Election Day, Democratic candidate for governor Esther Charlestin is ramping up her criticism of Republican incumbent Phil Scott.

At a press conference in the Statehouse on Wednesday, Charlestin said Scott has had eight years to make Vermont more affordable for residents. But she said his refusal to collaborate with Democratic lawmakers has exacerbated the housing crunch and driven up property taxes for homeowners.

“We need a leader who doesn’t stand on the sidelines while Vermonters struggle, a leader who shows up, works with others and takes action,” Charlestin said. “And Gov. Scott has been asleep at the wheel for far too long.”

Scott’s campaign manager, Jason Maulucci, said in an interview Wednesday that the governor’s attempts to boost housing stock and contain the cost of living have been foiled by Democratic supermajorities in the House and Senate.

“The governor has had proposal after proposal over the last two years, and of course over the last eight years, to make progress on those issues,” he said. “What’s been standing in the way has been an appetite from the Legislature to take the aggressive action that’s needed.”

Maulucci said Vermonters who want to see change in Montpelier should vote for more fiscally moderate candidates in local House and Senate races.

