Burlington's first mental health urgent care clinic opens next week

A new walk-in clinic for people experiencing a mental health crisis will open on Oct. 28 in Burlington. Social service providers hope the mental health urgent care center will reduce pressure on hospital emergency departments.

The clinic, which is located at 1 South Prospect St., will be operated by the Howard Center. It’ll be open be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The facility, the first of its kind in Chittenden County, is a collaboration between Howard Center, University of Vermont Medical Center, Community Health Centers, Pathways Vermont and the Vermont Department of Mental Health.

The organizations came together two years ago to develop an alternative to the emergency room at UVM Medical Center, which was seeing high numbers of people seeking psychiatric care.

At a ribbon cutting event for the clinic this week, Howard Center CEO Sandy McGuire said the new facility was a step in the right direction.

“It won't solve every challenge facing our community today,” McGuire said. “I'm confident that we're making progress as we offer another option and choice for people to access compassionate, quality care.”

More from Vermont Public: An urgent care center for mental health crises is opening in Burlington

The clinic will serve people over the age of 18 who are experiencing mental health concerns, including those in a suicide crisis, and will offer peer support from others who’ve struggled with mental health challenges. The facility will also offer minor medical care to patients.

When people arrive at the clinic, they’ll meet with a crisis clinician for an initial assessment, said Charlotte McCorkel, senior director of client services at Howard Center.

“And then from there, there can be a discussion about what has worked in the past, what services are already in place, and what the gaps are for a person,” McCorkel said. “And the crisis clinician can then work with one of our care managers to make referrals to other needed supports.”

No appointment is needed to come to the clinic, and for the first three years of operation the services at the facility will be free.

There are three similar mental health urgent care facilities in the Northeast Kingdom, and Addison and Washington Counties.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.