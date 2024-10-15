Snow arrives in Vermont's mountains

A wintry mix is expected to land in Vermont’s higher elevations tonight through Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service says a few inches of snow are possible at elevations of 1,500 feet and above.

The weather service says hikers should be prepared for wintry conditions on summits, and motorists should drive cautiously through mountain passes.

The season is getting closer for Vermont's ski areas. Sugarbush Resort said it had 2 inches of snow mid-mountain on Tuesday, and Smugglers' Notch Resort and Jay Peak Resort also posted on social media to celebrate their snowfall.

Killington Ski Resort said it got cold enough Tuesday to test its snowmaking guns for the first time this season.

Warmer weather on the way means Killington won’t be able to make much snow, and no opening date has been announced.

The resort was recently purchased by a group of investors who said they would be spending millions on new low-energy snowmaking equipment this season.

It'll come in handy as the resort will host the Women’s World Cup races again the weekend after Thanksgiving — Nov. 29 through Dec. 1.

