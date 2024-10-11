Vermont's minimum wage is about to surpass $14

Vermont's minimum wage is set to increase at the start of the new year.

The state Department of Labor announced Thursday that starting on Jan. 1, the minimum wage will increase from $13.67 to $14.01 per hour — an increase of 34 cents.

The annual adjustment also impacts minimum wage for tipped employees, whose minimum wage will increase from $6.84 to $7.01 per hour.

Vermont adjusts the minimum wage each January based on a measure of inflation or a 5% increase, whichever is smaller.

