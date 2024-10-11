Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont's minimum wage is about to surpass $14

Published October 11, 2024 at 1:13 PM EDT
Pennies were first introduced in 1793, when the United States established our system of money.
Darren415
Vermont's minimum wage is increasing by 34 cents as of January 2025.

Vermont's minimum wage is set to increase at the start of the new year.

The state Department of Labor announced Thursday that starting on Jan. 1, the minimum wage will increase from $13.67 to $14.01 per hour — an increase of 34 cents.

The annual adjustment also impacts minimum wage for tipped employees, whose minimum wage will increase from $6.84 to $7.01 per hour.

Vermont adjusts the minimum wage each January based on a measure of inflation or a 5% increase, whichever is smaller.

Latest Stories