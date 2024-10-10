Wildlife refuge in Swanton looks to bring in more visitors and donations through fair this weekend

The Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge is hosting its first fair this Sunday, offering birding and foraging walks, paddling and presentations on the lake, pollinators, and history of the nearly 7,000-acre refuge.

The event, organized by the nonprofit Friends of the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge, is part of a nationwide campaign to raise money and awareness for the country’s National Wildlife Refuge System, which has faced years of budget cuts .

“The National Wildlife Refuge System is really the only federal organization that's dedicated to protecting habitat and species,” said Julie Filiberti of Fairfax, a board member of the friends group. “And it's in serious trouble because of funding.”

The refuge in Swanton currently has four full-time staff members, down from six a few years ago. They no longer do waterfowl banding to monitor bird populations, and when a park ranger retired in 2018, his position was never filled.

Now, when school groups contact the refuge, there’s no one available to provide programming.

“We don’t have that capacity anymore,” said Ken Sturm, the refuge manager. "We’re saying no to a lot of things we would like to do, but can’t."

Julie Filiberti / Courtesy Sen. Peter Welch visited the refuge last fall during National Wildlife Refuge week. Refuge manager Ken Sturm gave him a tour.

Filiberti says she hopes to one day raise enough money to hire a part-time educator at the refuge through the friends group. Staff hope by hosting events, like this weekend's free fair, more people will learn about the refuge.

Currently, the refuge often relies on volunteers to staff the visitor center, or the job falls to Sturm, the refuge manager.

“In fact, someone is ringing the front desk right now and there’s nobody here to answer,” he said, before hanging up from a phone call Thursday morning. “I probably should answer that.”

