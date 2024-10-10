Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

There's a chance to see northern lights in the Champlain Valley late tonight — if clouds clear

By Lexi Krupp
Published October 10, 2024
A photo of a night sky with fuschia and blue tones
Jane Lindholm
/
Vermont Public
Aurora borealis, or northern lights, are visible over Monkton late Friday, May 10, 2024. The bright colors are the result of energized particles from the sun slamming into Earth at millions of miles per hour. Our planet’s magnetic field redirects the particles towards the poles.

A "severe" solar storm has hit Earth, and northern lights should be visible as far south as Arkansas.

In much of Vermont, cloud cover will obscure the sky. But the greatest chances of seeing the aurora are in the Champlain Valley, between midnight and 2 a.m.

After that, the solar storm begins to weaken.

It’s the first time since May that this magnitude of a solar storm has been predicted.

“With the intensity of the storm that they’re predicting, it’s probably not going to have to be a full clear night to see things,” said Matthew Clay, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Burlington. “It should be pretty visible to the naked eye.”

Solar activity is at a peak right now — part of the sun’s 11 year cycle. That’s why there have been so many aurora sightings in recent months.

“We should be in for a treat if we can get rid of the cloud cover — that’s the big if,” Clay said. “It’s a very impressive storm that’s going on up there.”

