Rumble Strip: Tara

On the latest installment of Rumble Strip, Erica Heilman explores the evolution of grief with Tara Reese. Reese's son, Finn, died by suicide in January 2020. You can learn more about Finn's story by listening to "Finn and the Bell."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in crisis, help is available:



