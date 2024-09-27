Rumble Strip: Tara
On the latest installment of Rumble Strip, Erica Heilman explores the evolution of grief with Tara Reese. Reese's son, Finn, died by suicide in January 2020. You can learn more about Finn's story by listening to "Finn and the Bell."
For the full conversation with Tara, find the entire episode on the Rumble Strip website.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in crisis, help is available:
- National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: call 988 or text 988
- Click here for an online chat with the the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
- Veterans Crisis Line & Military Crisis Line: call 1-800-273-8255, press 1
- LGTBQ crisis line: call 1-866-488-7386 or text 678678
- Crisis Text Line: text "VT" or "HOME" to 741-741
- Resources from the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center
Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message.