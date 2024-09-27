Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rumble Strip: Tara

Vermont Public | By Erica Heilman
Published September 27, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
The back of a women from the shoulders up. She is wearing a gray sweater and hat and has blonde hair.
Erica Heilman
/
Vermont Public
Tara Reese poses for a portrait.

On the latest installment of Rumble Strip, Erica Heilman explores the evolution of grief with Tara Reese. Reese's son, Finn, died by suicide in January 2020. You can learn more about Finn's story by listening to "Finn and the Bell."

For the full conversation with Tara, find the entire episode on the Rumble Strip website.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in crisis, help is available:

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Rumble StripLocal News
Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
See stories by Erica Heilman
Latest Stories