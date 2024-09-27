Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden approves major disaster declaration for Northeast Kingdom storm damage

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published September 27, 2024 at 11:18 AM EDT
A photo of a road way with double yellow lines, black asphalt and a giant hole in an area that was washed out by a river next to the road. Trees and green grass line either side of the road.
Peter Hirschfeld
/
Vermont Public File
Red Village Road in Lyndonville has numerous washouts following flooding on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

President Joe Biden on Thursday approved a major disaster declaration for the late July storms that slammed parts of the Northeast Kingdom.

The president's action makes public assistance funding available for public infrastructure repairs, as well as aid for individuals and hazard mitigation funding, in Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties.

Affected Vermonters in those counties can apply for FEMA's individual assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

This is the third declaration of FEMA assistance for Vermonters affected by storms this summer.

Two weeks ago, President Biden approved funding for Lamoille County to help recover from late-June flooding.

And in late August, the president approved a major disaster declaration for seven Vermont counties to aid recovery efforts following flooding from July 9 through 11.

More from Vermont Public: FEMA's plodding bureaucracy exacts financial toll on Vermont towns

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local NewsFlooding in VermontNortheast Kingdom
Vermont Public Staff
See stories by Vermont Public Staff
Latest Stories