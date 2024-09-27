Biden approves major disaster declaration for Northeast Kingdom storm damage

President Joe Biden on Thursday approved a major disaster declaration for the late July storms that slammed parts of the Northeast Kingdom.

The president's action makes public assistance funding available for public infrastructure repairs, as well as aid for individuals and hazard mitigation funding, in Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties.

Affected Vermonters in those counties can apply for FEMA's individual assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

This is the third declaration of FEMA assistance for Vermonters affected by storms this summer.

Two weeks ago, President Biden approved funding for Lamoille County to help recover from late-June flooding.

And in late August, the president approved a major disaster declaration for seven Vermont counties to aid recovery efforts following flooding from July 9 through 11.

