Cutout images of polling places surrounding text, "Vermont Public Election 2024"
Election 2024
Vermont Public wants your concerns to inform our election coverage. Tell us: What do you want the candidates to be discussing as they compete for your votes?

Vermont veterans encouraged to serve as poll workers in November

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published September 10, 2024 at 4:15 PM EDT
A small red button that says "your vote is your voice" is attached to a black strip.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
A polling place in Middlesex in March 2024.

Vermont's veterans are being encouraged to become poll workers for the November election.

There's a shortage of poll workers because many previous volunteers left at the start of COVID-19 pandemic.

This new effort to recruit veterans to serve in this role is a collaboration between the Secretary of State's Office, town clerks, and a national organization known as Vet the Vote.

Julie Hendricks, the director of operations for Vet the Vote, says the program is good for both veterans and their local communities.

"I'm a veteran myself," Hendricks said, "and a lot of times when we leave the service we kind of lose a sense of purpose in a way and so being able to plug back into our local communities and serve again is a real nice thing for a lot of veterans." 

Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas strongly supports the collaboration.

"Now we're offering them another opportunity to continue serving, albeit in a much safer environment and closer to home and in the way of supporting our democracy," Copeland Hanzas said.

Interested veterans are encouraged to contact their local town clerk.

