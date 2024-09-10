Vermont veterans encouraged to serve as poll workers in November

Vermont's veterans are being encouraged to become poll workers for the November election.

There's a shortage of poll workers because many previous volunteers left at the start of COVID-19 pandemic.

This new effort to recruit veterans to serve in this role is a collaboration between the Secretary of State's Office, town clerks, and a national organization known as Vet the Vote.

Julie Hendricks, the director of operations for Vet the Vote, says the program is good for both veterans and their local communities.

"I'm a veteran myself," Hendricks said, "and a lot of times when we leave the service we kind of lose a sense of purpose in a way and so being able to plug back into our local communities and serve again is a real nice thing for a lot of veterans."

Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas strongly supports the collaboration.

"Now we're offering them another opportunity to continue serving, albeit in a much safer environment and closer to home and in the way of supporting our democracy," Copeland Hanzas said.

Interested veterans are encouraged to contact their local town clerk.

