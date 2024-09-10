Harris/Trump presidential debate: Watch or listen on Vermont Public

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are set to participate in their first presidential debate on Tuesday at 9 p.m. Here's how to find it on Vermont Public.



Streaming

Video: Watch the debate live on YouTube via PBS News using the player above, or stream our main TV channel.

This simulcast of the ABC debate will be followed by PBS News special coverage co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, with reporting from White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López and Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, and expert analysis from additional guests.

Audio: Listen on our radio livestream by pressing the green "play" button on this page, or listen on your phone or tablet using the Vermont Public app (iOS/Android).

The ABC debate simulcast will be followed by a special edition of The Middle live at 11pm.



TV

Tune into Vermont Public's main TV channel at 9 p.m. Find your local channel here.



Radio

Tune into Vermont Public's news radio station at 9 p.m. Find your local station here.