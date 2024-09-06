'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' brings Vermont back to the big screen

Vermonters are getting the rare chance to catch the Green Mountain State on the silver screen.

Tim Burton's latest film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a sequel to 1988's Beetlejuice, filmed in East Corinth, in Orange County, last summer. The film officially opens nationwide today, starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara and Jenna Ortega.

Plenty of people flock to East Corinth each year to enjoy leaf peeping. The Orange County town's picturesque nature is, after all, what caught Burton’s attention all those years ago.

But East Corinth has also seen Beetlejuice-related tourists since the ’80s, at locations including the fictional Miss Shannon's School for Girls (a former Masonic lodge now planned to be converted into a community center).

The Blake Memorial Library even compiled a (now) digital scrapbook from when Burton originally filmed in town in the ’80s.

And that decades-long movie set excitement hasn’t gone away yet.

In a statement released in January, after filming wrapped, the general store said the store served as a hub for the production crew — bringing in a revenue increase of about $1,500 every day for the months leading up to production, and the month after.

A handful of locals were cast as extras in the film. There was even a small scandal when pieces of the set were stolen.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice set faced more than just the impending SAG-AFTRA strike when they were in town last summer — they were also dealing with flooding alongside the locals. The general store said the crew helped out as floodwaters approached.

