Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Green Mountain Transit announces plan to reduce services due to revenue gap

Vermont Public | By Nathaniel Wilson
Published August 28, 2024 at 5:40 PM EDT
A blue and green bus navigates several lanes of traffic on a sunny day
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
A Green Mountain Transit bus in traffic on Williston Road in South Burlington on May 26, 2023. The proposed reductions would make significant changes to commuter lines, as well as weekend and evening services.

Green Mountain Transit announced a draft plan Wednesday to reduce services after identifying a $3 million gap between their expected revenue and expenses for the 2026 fiscal year.

The transit provider would roll out the proposed cuts in three phases beginning in November, and would make significant changes to commuter lines, as well as weekend and evening services.

More from Vermont Public: Green Mountain Transit brings back fares as financial uncertainty looms

Clayton Clark, Green Mountain Transit's general manager, said dwindling COVID relief funds have had a significant effect on their financial standing.

"We're going to exhaust those COVID relief funds sometime in 2025," Clark said. "This means, like the other transit agencies in the country, we're going to have to go through a process of either downsizing, coming up with new funding methodologies or a combination of the two."

Clark said the plan is borne out of necessity, not a desire to cut services.

"And so when I say, 'Hey, you know, these routes, you know, move less people than some of our other routes, and therefore we're thinking about potentially cutting them,' For the people that use that service, it's critical to their daily life."

Green Mountain Transit will hold five public hearings on the matter over the next two months.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local NewsTransportation
Nathaniel Wilson
See stories by Nathaniel Wilson
Latest Stories