Vermont wants to buy land in Bennington County that may (or may not) have ties to historic rebellion

No one knows for sure where Daniel Shays and his followers fled after their raid on the U.S. Armory in Springfield, Mass. in 1786.

But some historians believe they hid out in the hills of what is now southwestern Vermont near Egg Mountain.

And the state of Vermont is ready to move ahead on a purchase that would protect the land in Bennington County, near where the important archaeological remains are located.

The town of Sandgate recently approved the proposed deal. The state is also reaching out to the nearby town of Rupert, seeking a nonbinding vote of approval for the 2,742-acre land deal, which spans both towns.

“Local support for conservation projects for our department’s really important,” said Rebecca Washburn, director of the Lands Administration and Recreation Division at the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. “So we really like to start there as far as building support and understanding of how public lands in these areas could be of value.”

The state wants to purchase the land from The Conservation Fund, but Washburn says the deal will only move ahead with local approval.

And she said the vote in Sandgate, which took place during the primary election on Aug. 13, is an important first step in advancing what will likely be a three-year process.

“We’ve been in conversations with the communities of Rupert and Sandgate for a number of years now, so the vote was exciting to see,” Washburn said.

The proposed state forest would surround an important archaeological site that includes a hillside settlement where Daniel Shays and his followers might have hid out during the winter of 1786-1787.

A map showing the Egg Mountain Forest, and the historic Sandgate site.

Shays led his group, known as Shaysites, on a raid of the Springfield Armory after farmers and citizens who fought in the Revolutionary War complained that they were not being compensated for the wartime service.

Most of the stone remains are located in an 89-acre parcel owned by the Archaeological Conservancy, which will continue owning — and exploring — the historic artifacts. The new proposed state forest would surround the historic site, like a donut.

“It’s very likely that this is the location where Shays and his family fled,” said Kelley Berliner, eastern regional director for the Archaeological Conservancy. “However, that’s something that’s really difficult to prove archaeologically unless you can, you know, find a belt buckle or something that says, ‘This belongs to Daniel Shays.’”

Berliner says she is looking forward to working with the state to preserve and protect the area, while also making it more accessible to the public.

