Vermont's primary election in August had the lowest turnout in years

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published August 21, 2024 at 6:21 PM EDT
A metal box with a handle that reads, "deposit ballot here" and a sign on the side that says, "absentee ballot drop box."
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
A ballot drop box at the Brandon town office on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas expects higher turnout during the general election in part because absentee ballots will be mailed to every registered Vermont voter 45 days before Election Day.

The results of last week’s primary election were formally certified today by Vermont's Canvassing Committee.

That committee is made up of chairs from the three major political parties — Democratic, Republican and Progressive — or their designees.

And in the end, statewide voter turnout rate was only 15%.

That's compared to 34% in 2020's primary, and 23% in 2018.

Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas says that number is something of a letdown.

“We kind of expected that there would be lower turnout because there weren't as many contested races as there had been back in 2022,” she says. “So yeah, it was a little disappointing, but not unexpected."

A woman on the left looks on as a man, on the right, puts a piece of paper in a box that reads "non-voted ballots." Next to him is a ballot machine.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Fletcher resident of 35 years Chuck Mannings deposits unused ballots inside the town office building during the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.

Copeland Hanzas says she is encouraged, however, by the higher turnout numbers in communities with contested legislative races — like in Brattleboro, Waterbury and Greensboro.

And she expects a much higher turnout rate for the general election in November, because there are a number of contested races, and because all voters will automatically be mailed ballots 45 days before Election Day.

Today’s election certification took place one day later than expected, after the Secretary of State’s office identified a software issue with the election management system's report-generation function.

According to a press release from Copeland Hanzas’ office, the issue was caught as staff performed checks while printing the official reports.

Copeland Hanzas said the delay did "not impact the 100% confidence we have in the accuracy of vote totals submitted by Vermont's town and city clerks."

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
Nathaniel Wilson
