Flash flood warning issued for northeastern Vermont, emergency shelter opens in St. Johnsbury

Vermont Public | By Elodie Reed
Published July 31, 2024 at 5:59 PM EDT
A river runs over a gravel path in dim early morning light.
Lisa Schartner Call
/
Courtesy
Flooding at Severance Hill in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning.

Updated 7:19 p.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Caledonia, Essex, Orleans and Washington counties in Vermont until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The area covered includes Burke, Cabot, Lyndonville, St. Johnsbury, Walden and Wheelock.

NWS Burlington says 1-2 inches of rain have already fallen as of 6:33 p.m., and another half inch to 1.5 inches could be possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected shortly, according to NWS.

The service has issued a flood watch for all of northern and central Vermont and eastern portions of northern New York until midnight.

By mid-afternoon, showers and thunderstorms began ramping up in Rutland and Windsor counties. And NWS expects those showers to spread out north and east and become more intense into the night.

NWS Meteorologist Seth Kutikoff says the main thing Vermonters should do is continue to monitor for flood warning alerts.

"And if you're not already aware of VT-ALERT, to subscribe to that," he says.

In case of an flooding evacuation, the Vermont Large Animal Technical Rescue Coalition has some advice for how to prepare animals.

If you have horses or livestock, the coalition says to catch them now and keep them in a barn or smaller enclosure.

For cats and other small animals, they should be kept in a carrier crate. For dogs, keeping them within sight or on a leash is best.

For Vermonters who need help with an evacuation, the coalition asks for people to call 911 first.

More from Vermont Public: 'We can't give up,' Gov. Scott tells flood-weary Vermont

As the state watches for more potential flooding, towns like St. Johnsbury, Burke, Lyndonville and Morgan are still responding toTuesday's flooding damage.

This afternoon, the American Red Cross opened a temporary emergency shelter in St. Johnsbury at the Good Shepherd School, located at 121 Maple Street. That's according to town officials, who wrote in a social media post that residents can pick up water, food, cleanup kits and blankets there.

Cots will also be available for anyone who needs shelter overnight.

Flood recovery resources

      Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message.

      Corrected: July 31, 2024 at 6:59 PM EDT
      A previous version of this story incorrectly referred to a flood watch in effect until midnight as a "flood warning." We apologize for the error.
      Local News Local NewsFlooding in Vermont
      Elodie Reed
      Elodie is a reporter and producer for Vermont Public. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, and she's freelanced for The Atlantic, the Christian Science Monitor, the Berkshire Eagle and the Bennington Banner. In 2019, she earned her MFA in creative nonfiction writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
      See stories by Elodie Reed
