Fairbanks Museum records record single-day rainfall during NEK flooding

Vermont Public | By Jenn Jarecki,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published July 30, 2024 at 7:43 AM EDT
A scenic landscape in the summertime, looking over a wide valley covered in green, with two conifers framing the view. There are clouds in the sky and you can see the mountains of the NEK through haze.
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
Looking out at Lowell and beyond to the rest of the Northeast Kingdom from Kingdom Community Wind.

The National Weather Service is reporting life-threatening flooding in the Northeast Kingdom, after 4 to 8 inches of rainfall this morning.

The Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury has reported 7.96 inches of rainfall, the highest single-day total in their 130 years of recorded weather.

Mark Breen is the senior meteorologist and planetarium director at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, and he joined Jenn Jarecki live during Morning Edition for a brief update on the continuing storm and outlook. This interview was recorded at 6:45 a.m.
