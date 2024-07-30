Fairbanks Museum records record single-day rainfall during NEK flooding

The National Weather Service is reporting life-threatening flooding in the Northeast Kingdom, after 4 to 8 inches of rainfall this morning.

The Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury has reported 7.96 inches of rainfall, the highest single-day total in their 130 years of recorded weather.

Mark Breen is the senior meteorologist and planetarium director at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, and he joined Jenn Jarecki live during Morning Edition for a brief update on the continuing storm and outlook. This interview was recorded at 6:45 a.m.