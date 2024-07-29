Windham County state's attorney announces retirement

The top prosecutor in Windham County, Tracy Shriver, announced Monday that she was retiring — effective immediately.

She has held the job for nearly two decades.

In a letter to Gov. Phil Scott announcing her retirement, Shriver said that over her years as a prosecutor she saw lots of changes to the state's criminal justice system, and she noted, in her opinion, that many of those changes were not for the better.

Shriver became the Windham County state's attorney in 2007. She's been a prosecutor in the county since 1999.

Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown will serve as interim Windham County state's attorney until Scott appoints someone to fill out the remainder of Shriver's term — which lasts until early 2027.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message.