Windham County state's attorney announces retirement

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published July 29, 2024 at 5:12 PM EDT
Tracy Shriver announced her retirement Monday. Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown will serve as interim Windham County state's attorney until Gov. Phil Scott appoints someone to fill out the remainder of her term.

The top prosecutor in Windham County, Tracy Shriver, announced Monday that she was retiring — effective immediately.

She has held the job for nearly two decades.

In a letter to Gov. Phil Scott announcing her retirement, Shriver said that over her years as a prosecutor she saw lots of changes to the state's criminal justice system, and she noted, in her opinion, that many of those changes were not for the better.

Shriver became the Windham County state's attorney in 2007. She's been a prosecutor in the county since 1999.

Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown will serve as interim Windham County state's attorney until Scott appoints someone to fill out the remainder of Shriver's term — which lasts until early 2027.

_
Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public's public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system.
Latest Stories