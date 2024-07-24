Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

State opens recovery centers for flood-affected Vermonters

Vermont Public | By Lola Duffort
Published July 24, 2024 at 4:39 PM EDT
A person looks toward a multi-unit apartment building whose side has fallen into a river during flooding
Charles Krupa
/
Associated Press
Rick Gordon, of Plainfield, looks at what remains of Mill Street and an apartment building in the town after remnants of Hurricane Beryl caused flooding and destruction, Friday, July 12, 2024.

Vermont opened its first recovery office for flood victims today in Plainfield.

State officials are standing up four such offices this week in communities hardest-hit by July's flooding. The remnants of Hurricane Beryl wrought widespread damage across central and northern Vermont earlier this month, damaging over 2,000 homes, washing out roads and killing two men.

Vermont is still awaiting a decision by the federal government about whether the state will be granted a major disaster declaration, and so these offices cannot yet help individuals navigate federal assistance. But they will serve as a one-stop shop to access aid from the state and nonprofits lending help.

Snacks and water, cleaning kits, mental health services and basic medical services will also be available on-site.

Recovery offices will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Barre: Mondays and Fridays
    Barre Municipal Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre
  • Plainfield: Wednesdays and Sundays
    Plainfield Health Center, 157 Towne Ave., Plainfield
  • Lyndonville: Tuesdays and Saturdays
    Vermont State University, Grey House, 180 Vail Dr., Lyndonville
  • Hinesburg: Thursdays
    Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Rd., Hinesburg

Lola Duffort
Lola is Vermont Public's education and youth reporter, covering schools, child care, the child protection system and anything that matters to kids and families. She's previously reported in Vermont, New Hampshire, Florida (where she grew up) and Canada (where she went to college).
