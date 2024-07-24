State opens recovery centers for flood-affected Vermonters

Vermont opened its first recovery office for flood victims today in Plainfield.

State officials are standing up four such offices this week in communities hardest-hit by July's flooding. The remnants of Hurricane Beryl wrought widespread damage across central and northern Vermont earlier this month, damaging over 2,000 homes, washing out roads and killing two men.

Vermont is still awaiting a decision by the federal government about whether the state will be granted a major disaster declaration, and so these offices cannot yet help individuals navigate federal assistance. But they will serve as a one-stop shop to access aid from the state and nonprofits lending help.

Snacks and water, cleaning kits, mental health services and basic medical services will also be available on-site.

Recovery offices will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:



Barre : Mondays and Fridays

Barre Municipal Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre

: Mondays and Fridays Plainfield : Wednesdays and Sundays

Plainfield Health Center, 157 Towne Ave., Plainfield

: Wednesdays and Sundays Lyndonville : Tuesdays and Saturdays

Vermont State University, Grey House, 180 Vail Dr., Lyndonville

: Tuesdays and Saturdays Hinesburg: Thursdays

Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Rd., Hinesburg

