Vermont's Democratic delegates have a decision to make

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published July 22, 2024 at 4:43 PM EDT
A woman wearing a suit gestures while speaking. Multiple young adults are standing behind her
Susan Walsh
/
Associated Press
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024, during an event with NCAA college athletes. This is her first public appearance since President Joe Biden endorsed her to be the next presidential nominee of the Democratic Party.

Now that President Joe Biden has decided not to seek reelection, Vermont's delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago are free to vote for whoever they want.

Vermont has 14 "voting" delegates at the convention, two alternates, and eight so-called superdelegates — elected officials and party leaders who only get to vote if no candidate wins a majority of ballots in the first round.

Normally, the state's delegates would be required to vote for Biden because he won Vermont's presidential primary last March.

But now they are essentially free agents, said Jim Dandeneau, the executive director of the Vermont Democratic Party.

"Keep your eyes and your ears open make the best decision that you can," Dandeneau said by way of advice to the delegates. "There's a lot of energy and momentum behind Vice President Harris right now, but you know, we still want folks to be taking the feedback and bringing it with them to Chicago." 

Nationally, Democrats have been coalescing around Harris. Vermont Rep. Becca Balint, a superdelegate, quickly endorsed Harris after Biden's announcement Sunday.

According to the DNC, Vermont has one of the youngest delegations in the country despite having one of the oldest populations.

Nine of the 14 voting delegates are under 37, and another four are under 26.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature.
